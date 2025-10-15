Speed, Standardisation and Safety: How the G20 is Creating a Better Payments World

Whilst at the Finextra TV studio at Sibos 2025, Simon Eacott, Head of Payments, NatWest described the purpose-led initiatives behind the G20's mission, as well as outlining both the current progresses to be optimistic about and the crucial challenges left to solve. Eacott expressed a positivity surrounding the speed of cross-border payments, as well as the evolving adoption of messaging standardisation and explained how, with so many individual requirements, it takes a coalition of regulators, sharing fundamental principles and frameworks to succeed. Beyond this, he referenced the increase in conversation around the role stablecoins, CBDCs and digital assets within this journey, something that he stressed is good but should not lead to a primary focus on technology as a solution without first addressing the improvement of customer experiences at their core.