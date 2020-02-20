The art of Wardley Mapping Sustainable business goals

Mapping Sustainable business goals to a technology strategy is as much art as it is computer science. Matthew Adams Founder at Endjin the brains behind the Ocean Mind story, sat down with Richard Peers to discuss how they help organisations do just that using Wardley Mapping. The two then dive into the detail of the role of data which is so crucial to Sustainable Finance.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.