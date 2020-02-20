The art of Wardley Mapping Sustainable business goals

Ad van der Poel, Co-Head of Product GTS, EMEA, Bank of America, speaks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV at Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2020 in Berlin about the trends and innovations we are seeing across Europe, from Open Banking and real-time payments to data and regulation. We question at what point the cost of compliance may outweigh the value of innovation, how Bank of America is innovating their payments business and the strategic advice they are giving their customers following these innovations.

26 Feb