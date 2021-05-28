Curve breaks records with largest ever equity raise of £9.9m on Crowdcube

Setting multiple records on Crowdcube, Curve has closed the largest equity raise on the platform, sourcing nearly £10m in funding from 11,795 investors in 54 hours to support the rollout of the Curve OS platform in the US and the launch of Curve Credit in the UK and Europe.

As well as the being the most popular fundraise of 2021 so far, Curve was also the fastest company to raise £6m, a goal that was achieved in 2 hours and 49 minutes on 25 May.

With over 4,000 retail investors taking part in the first 60 minutes of the crowdfund, Curve’s target of £1m was achieved in just 10 minutes. More than £3.1m was raised within the first 30 minutes of the campaign, and £4m raised after just 56 minutes.

These funds come soon after the £132m Curve has raised in cash and capital commitments, which includes the funding secured in the fintech firm’s recent successful Series C, led by IDC Ventures, Fuel Venture Capital, and Vulcan Capital.

Curve plans to hire a minimum of 200 employees to its workforce over the course of 2021.

Shachar Bialick, founder and CEO of Curve, says: “Ever since our last crowdfund in 2019, our customers have been requesting another opportunity to take a share in Curve. So we launched this campaign to give the public a chance to join us as we embark on the next stage of our exciting journey, when we reveal Curve Credit to the world and launch in the US. We’ve been blown away by the level of interest we’ve seen over the past three days, and I’m so excited to welcome nearly 12,000 investors on board.”

Luke Lang, co-founder and CMO of Crowdcube, adds: "Hats off to Curve for another landmark raise with Crowdcube, they continue to impress investors with their unique proposition. It’s a really exciting time for their shareholders, both new and existing, to be part of their ongoing success and their mission to shape the future of finance."