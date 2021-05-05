Curve partners Cardlytics for rewards programme

All-in-one card fintech Curve has enlisted Cardlytics for the launch of an in-app rewards programme.

The partnership will connect Curve’s million-plus UK customers with Cardlytics’ roster of over 100 recognised high street brands, including Pret a Manger, JustEat, FatFace, Harvey Nichols and Cult Beauty.



Curve users will get access to exclusive offers of up to 20% cashback on high street and online brands for many customers. Introductory offers include up to 20% cashback at Hussle and five per cent cashback at Harvey Nichols and Cult Beauty.



The partnership comes as new Cardlytics data, based on the purchasing habits of more than 12 million active UK bank card customers, finds consumer demand for eating out and shopping for clothing and homewares rose significantly following the easing of lockdown restrictions on 12 April.



Nathalie Oestmann, COO, Curve, says: "Whether you are looking forward to hitting the high street again or prefer to order online, or a mixture of both, Curve Rewards programme will help you earn while you shop, with discounts on a huge range of some of the UK’s best loved online and high street brands."