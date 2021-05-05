Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Curve Cardlytics

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Curve partners Cardlytics for rewards programme

Curve partners Cardlytics for rewards programme

All-in-one card fintech Curve has enlisted Cardlytics for the launch of an in-app rewards programme.

The partnership will connect Curve’s million-plus UK customers with Cardlytics’ roster of over 100 recognised high street brands, including Pret a Manger, JustEat, FatFace, Harvey Nichols and Cult Beauty.

Curve users will get access to exclusive offers of up to 20% cashback on high street and online brands for many customers. Introductory offers include up to 20% cashback at Hussle and five per cent cashback at Harvey Nichols and Cult Beauty.

The partnership comes as new Cardlytics data, based on the purchasing habits of more than 12 million active UK bank card customers, finds consumer demand for eating out and shopping for clothing and homewares rose significantly following the easing of lockdown restrictions on 12 April.

Nathalie Oestmann, COO, Curve, says: "Whether you are looking forward to hitting the high street again or prefer to order online, or a mixture of both, Curve Rewards programme will help you earn while you shop, with discounts on a huge range of some of the UK’s best loved online and high street brands."

Related Companies

Curve Cardlytics

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry

Trending

Related News
How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout
/crime

How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

Curve auctions NFTs for charity
/crypto

Curve auctions NFTs for charity

Cardlytics to buy cash-back platform Dosh

02 Mar

Curve seals $95 million equity round

12 Jan

Trending

  1. Goldman Sachs makes quantum breakthrough

  2. Deutsche Bank to close branches; move to hybrid working model

  3. Flexible to Invisible: The future of credit and debit cards

  4. Barclays sees &#163;900m growth opportunity in payments

  5. Thailand and Singapore launch first linkage of domestic instant payment systems

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape