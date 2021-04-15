Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard Curve Checkout.com

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Cards Legal Non-bank competitors OPEN BANKING Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

How Curve got back on track after Wirecard fallout

In June 2020, the FCA acted overnight to freeze customer accounts across UK fintech firms including Curve, Revolut, Pockit, Soldo, Anna Money and Holvi, after Wirecard Card Solution’s (WCS) parent company filed for insolvency in Germany.

The widely-reported, multi-year, fraud conducted among the upper echelons of the German company’s structure, resulted in a €1.9 billion hole in Wirecard’s balance sheet. Rapid action was taken by the FCA to suspend WCS’ UK license, both in order to prevent the UK subsidiary transferring any funds out of the UK and to ensure that it was sufficiently ring-fenced in third party UK accounts.

While the move has since been viewed as a positive flex by the regulator and the protections the UK provides, UK fintechs entangled in the drama suffered a reputational hit as they floundered to restore access to their customers’ accounts.

Seemingly, that is, everyone except Curve. A mere 60 hours after the FCA’s suspension, Curve’s 1.4 million customers were able to spend again with payments now being processed by Checkout.com.

With its suspension announced on Friday, June 26, over the course of one weekend Curve worked through systems implementation and integration, contract negotiations, compliance and user onboarding in order to be back online with Checkout.com by Monday morning.

Mathieu Barral, SVP of sales at Checkout.com, states that “no corners were cut. We followed the same implementation process that we do for every client; we just attributed the correct resources to make sure it happened in the timeframe needed. And, when you consider all this work took place over a weekend, it demonstrated an extra level of personal commitment from everyone in the team to own the customers' pressure as much as they were feeling it.”

“Fundamentally, this was about technological superiority. Though the call from Curve was unexpected and the delivery timeline unusual, it was the sort of challenge that our technology is purposely designed to solve.”

Core to this was the API-first development methodology that the platform is built on, and the modular approach to how merchants access various features. This combination allows customers to plug-in to Checkout.com without the need for burdensome reconfiguring of their current systems and to add new capabilities with this same level of speed and freedom.

Furthermore, the shift to Checkout.com has proved advantageous to Curve in quantifiable measures. Since working with the payments platform, Curve has recorded payment approval rates of over 95%, which “is an uplift of 10% compared to what we achieved with our previous provider and it’s unlocking hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in revenue,” observes Ruslan Barenboym, head of business and fincrime operations at Curve.

Additionally, Curve has seen similar success with its chargeback and fraud rates, running at less than 0.04%, a figure maintained closely by Checkout.com’s disputes team to monitor and identify any patterns of fraudulent activity in Curve’s portfolio.

Barenboym continues: “These impressive numbers are a testament to the hard work of all the teams at Checkout.com. They’re a true partner that’s constantly working to find new ways to improve our overall payments performance. Their efforts are incredibly valuable as even the smallest improvement in approval rate has a notable impact on our bottom line.”

Related Companies

Wirecard Curve Checkout.com

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Cards Legal Non-bank competitors OPEN BANKING Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?[Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Trending

Related News
Wirecard collapse claims head of BaFin
/regulation

Wirecard collapse claims head of BaFin

Railsbank closes in on Wirecard UK deal
/payments

Railsbank closes in on Wirecard UK deal

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks

14 Aug 2020

Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

26 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

  3. Atom Bank valuation halves on &#163;40m raise

  4. Revolut says hello to 11 new crypto tokens

  5. FIS Ventures invests in Modulr

Research
See all papers »
Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021