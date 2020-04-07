Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Curve

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Curve introduces numberless cards

Curve introduces numberless cards

Card consolidation app Curve has become one of the first firms in Europe to roll out numberless cards in a move it says boosts security and convenience.

Investors from Curve's crowdfunding round will get the new cards, which do not have the PAN (primary account number) printed on the front.

In addition to giving the card a sleeker look, Curve says the numberless card will make online transaction easier because users will simply copy and paste the details from the Curve app.

Meanwhile, security is improved because the information is stored behind a PIN or biometric requirement in the Curve app, rather than on the card itself.

Nathalie Oestmann, COO, Curve, says: "Not only are these new investor cards more secure and easier to use, but the clean, de-cluttered and minimalist design is something we feel our investors are going to be very happy with."

Related Companies

Curve

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition, [Webinar] How to modernis[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Trending Stories

Related News
Curve introduces money send feature

Curve introduces money send feature

Curve’s customers far outnumber ‘active users’, leaked figures suggest

Curve’s customers far outnumber ‘active users’, leaked figures suggest

Google Pay will now work with all banks after Curve integration

07 Nov 2019

Curve picks up $55 million in Series B funding

16 Jul 2019

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Business Development Manager, OTC Derivatives Technology (London, UK)

to/into six-figures base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

  2. SWIFT’s major announcement slips under the radar

  3. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  4. Lloyds Banking Group opens dedicated call line for vulnerable customers and NHS staff

  5. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change