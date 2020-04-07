Curve introduces numberless cards

Card consolidation app Curve has become one of the first firms in Europe to roll out numberless cards in a move it says boosts security and convenience.

Investors from Curve's crowdfunding round will get the new cards, which do not have the PAN (primary account number) printed on the front.



In addition to giving the card a sleeker look, Curve says the numberless card will make online transaction easier because users will simply copy and paste the details from the Curve app.



Meanwhile, security is improved because the information is stored behind a PIN or biometric requirement in the Curve app, rather than on the card itself.



Nathalie Oestmann, COO, Curve, says: "Not only are these new investor cards more secure and easier to use, but the clean, de-cluttered and minimalist design is something we feel our investors are going to be very happy with."