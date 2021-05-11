Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Curve returns to the crowd for fresh funding round

Curve returns to the crowd for fresh funding round

Curve, the London-based fintech that combines multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and app, is to return to the crowd for fresh funding five months after sealing a $95 million equity round.

Set to go live later in May, the Crowdcube campaign comes as the company steps up its plans for expansion in the US and further into Europe and prepares for the launch of its much-heralded Curve Credit product.

Since its record-breaking crowdfund in 2019, which raised £4 million within 42 minutes, Curve’s valuation has tripled. In the last year alone, Curve hired over 100 new staff, doubled its customer base to over two million, and saw the volume of transactions it processes increase by over £1 billion to £2.6 billion, despite the backdrop of a global pandemic.

Shachar Bialick, Founder and CEO of Curve, says the company intends to further grow its workforce by around 60%, adding at least 200 employees over the course of 2021.

“With increasing fragmentation in financial services, and growing demand from consumers for a simpler way to control and manage their finances, the scene is set for Curve to seize a global opportunity," he says. W"e are investing in our people and the business to make that happen."

