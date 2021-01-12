Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Curve

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Curve seals $95 million equity round

Curve seals $95 million equity round

Curve, the London-based fintech that combines multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and app, is to launch in the US after sealing a $95 million equity round.

The Series C funding round was led by IDC Ventures, Fuel Venture Capital and Vulcan Capital, with participation from OneMain Financial), the US personal finance company, and Novum Capital. The fundraise brings the total investment in Curve to almost $175M.

In February, Curve opened its first US office, in Brooklyn, New York, as a base for its Stateside operations and in October secured an an EMI Licence to enable it to serve its European customers following Brexit.

Alongside international expansion, Curve will also use the fresh funding to drive ongoing product innovation, notably of Curve Credit in early 2021. The fintech has contracted with Thought Machine for the build out of the product.

Shachar Bialick, founder and CEO of Curve, says: “This fundraise stands out as an endorsement of Curve’s unique product strategy, the excitement surrounding the debut of Curve Credit, and the upcoming launch of Curve in the US."

Curve currently claims to reach two million customers, although the number of active users remains opaque.

Related Companies

Curve

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: What's next for open source technology and modernising payments? - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >, 2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Provide2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Curve taps Thought Machine for new credit product
/cloud

Curve taps Thought Machine for new credit product

Curve bids for £10 million BCR grant to break into the small business market
/payments

Curve bids for £10 million BCR grant to break into the small business market

UK fintech Curve hires ex-PayPal exec as first CFO

28 Jul 2020

Curve introduces numberless cards

07 Apr 2020

Curve introduces money send feature

20 Dec 2019

Curve’s customers far outnumber ‘active users’, leaked figures suggest

28 Nov 2019

Google Pay will now work with all banks after Curve integration

07 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. There is no reason to sell. What will happen to Bitcoin and Ethereum?

  2. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  3. Simple shuts down

  4. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  5. HSBC signs for Silent Eight compliance tech

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty