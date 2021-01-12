Curve seals $95 million equity round

Curve, the London-based fintech that combines multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and app, is to launch in the US after sealing a $95 million equity round.

The Series C funding round was led by IDC Ventures, Fuel Venture Capital and Vulcan Capital, with participation from OneMain Financial), the US personal finance company, and Novum Capital. The fundraise brings the total investment in Curve to almost $175M.



In February, Curve opened its first US office, in Brooklyn, New York, as a base for its Stateside operations and in October secured an an EMI Licence to enable it to serve its European customers following Brexit.



Alongside international expansion, Curve will also use the fresh funding to drive ongoing product innovation, notably of Curve Credit in early 2021. The fintech has contracted with Thought Machine for the build out of the product.



Shachar Bialick, founder and CEO of Curve, says: “This fundraise stands out as an endorsement of Curve’s unique product strategy, the excitement surrounding the debut of Curve Credit, and the upcoming launch of Curve in the US."



Curve currently claims to reach two million customers, although the number of active users remains opaque.