UK fintech Curve hires ex-PayPal exec as first CFO

PayPal's former head of business development has been hired by UK-based card and mobile app provider Curve to act as its first chief financial officer (CFO).

Scott Weller will be responsible for expanding Curve's finance function as the startup, which enables users to access mutiple bank accounts with a single card, continues to bolster its executive team.

In January Curve appointed its first US boss as well as a VP for machine learning while the former head of Samsung Pay in Europe joined as COO late last year. 

Weller's signing was welcomed by Curve CEO Shachar Bialick who said that the former PayPal man's "unique knowledge of the payments landscape, make him the ideal candidate to lead our finance function".

Weller added that Curve is "solving difficult challenges through real innovation and we have assembled a formidable team to realise Curve’s full potential".

One challenge that Curve had to manage earlier this year was disentangling itself from scandal-hit payment firm Wirecard. Curve suffered a three-day outage at the end of June after UK regulators froze the assets of Wirecard's UK operations. Curve had previously been a user of Wirecard UK's e-money and payments service. It announced in April that it would be taking the capability in-house and this work has intensified since the Wirecard collapse. 

