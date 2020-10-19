Curve taps Thought Machine for new credit product

Card consolidation app firm Curve has picked cloud-native core banking vendor Thought Machine to power a new credit and loan offering.

UK fintech Curve began life as a way for people to consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and app.



It is now branching out through Curve Credit, which will allow its users to spread payments over three, six, or nine-month periods. Thanks to Thought Machine's core platform and Curve's ‘Go Back in Time’ technology, credit will be applied both retrospectively and prospectively.



Meanwhile, Curve Credit will augment customer credit scores using their transaction history across various bank accounts.



Paul Harrald, head, Curve Credit, says: "Thought Machine is the only technology that allows us to deliver the flexibility and manageability we desired for our customers."

