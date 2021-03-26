Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Curve

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Curve auctions NFTs for charity

Curve auctions NFTs for charity

All-in-one card fintech Curve is tapping the NFT craze by auctioning five pieces of digital art for charity.

A series of animated Curve branded figures will go under the virtual hammer as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) today, with online bids invited from all over the world.

All proceeds will go to the Theatre Support Fund+, to support the struggling theatre community in London, which was devastated by the impact of Covid. Nearly 40% of theatre and art workers in the UK’s capital have been made redundant since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

Curve has listed digital images of its in-app characters for the auction on the crypto marketplace Rarible.com.

NFTs are cryptocurrency tokens which certify ownership of a unique digital file using blockchain technology. Anyone from the public is able to view the images online, but must connect an Ethereum wallet to enter the bidding.

Curve’s founder and CEO, Shachar Bialick, says: “The theatre community is part of what gives London its vibrancy and diversity, a combination that made Curve choose the UK capital as our HQ. I am proud that Curve is working with Theatre Support Fund+ on one of the first examples of using digital art to make a tangible difference to society. NFTs hold genuine promise to change how we think about art ownership and enjoyment as a purely physical experience.”

Related Companies

Curve

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform[New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Trending

Related News
Curve seals $95 million equity round
/payments

Curve seals $95 million equity round

Curve taps Thought Machine for new credit product
/cloud

Curve taps Thought Machine for new credit product

Curve bids for £10 million BCR grant to break into the small business market

10 Aug 2020

UK fintech Curve hires ex-PayPal exec as first CFO

28 Jul 2020

Curve introduces numberless cards

07 Apr 2020

Curve introduces money send feature

20 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. HSBC launches mobile business bank for UK SMEs

  2. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  3. ClearBank: Third of fintechs face regulatory scrutiny due to agency banking partners

  4. Google Pay head Sengupta steps down

  5. Wirex pauses customer onboarding to address AML compliance

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021