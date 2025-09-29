Can Open Finance & Agentic AI Enable a Future of Financial Freedom?

Discussing the role of Agentic AI and Open Finance in the future of financial services, Jess Turner, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Open Finance and Developer Experience, Mastercard joined the FinextraTV studio at Mastercard's RiskX event in Rome. Turner explains the importance of creating a comfortable developer experience to enable solutions that give AI agents autonomy to act safely and securely with consumers towards a freer, open finance future. As part of this, she describes the key challenges to overcome from data governance to agentic discoverability and consumer consent.