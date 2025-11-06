Digital Assets & Payment Hubs: Simplifying Infrastructure for a Disruptive Future

In Frankfurt at Sibos 2025, Elaine Duff, Head of Money Movement and Retail Payments, FIS discussed the energy at Sibos and some of the fundamental challenges facing banks and financial institutions. Duff contextualised the urgency that many banks were already feeling surrounding modernisation and increasing regulatory changes, but she says that speed is only increasing further. Her advice is to focus on simplifying infrastructure and technical debt, suggesting a payment hub as a good place to start. Duff emphasised that the pace of change is rapid and banks will need help in keeping up, one example of this in particular is the surprising frequency with which digital assets have been brought up. In these instances, she says, it becomes more transformative and it opens up questions around how this affects cross-border payments, compliance in new regimes and the ability for smaller banks to compete with larger banks with more of a larger percentage of the correspondent banking network.