View From

Distribution, Tariffs and Hybrid Auditing: How Auto Financing is Evolving

  0 412 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

At the SBS Summit 2025 in Paris, James Powell, Global Head of Lending, SBS spoke to FinextraTV about the auto financing industry and how it has evolved. Beginning by providing context to some of the main changes within the industry - the transition to electric, the impact of US tariffs and subsequent changes in distribution models - Powell described a need for operational standardisation. Similar to how banks have had to digitise their back-office operations, Powell says the same is true of the auto-financing industry, with partners being enlisted to help provide hybrid solutions to traditionally physical-only audits on dealerships.

Related Company

SBS

Channels

/payments /markets

Keywords

alternative finance
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /markets

Distribution, Tariffs and Hybrid Auditing: How Auto Financing is Evolving

/markets

Distribution, Tariffs and Hybrid Auditing: How Auto Financing is Evolving

Myths, Money & Momentum: Everything You Should Know About Stablecoins

/crypto

Myths, Money & Momentum: Everything You Should Know About Stablecoins

Why Technology is No Longer a Challenge, and Strategy is the New Obstacle

/retail

Why Technology is No Longer a Challenge, and Strategy is the New Obstacle

AWS and Murex Partner to Transform Capital Markets through Cloud Innovation

/sibos

AWS and Murex Partner to Transform Capital Markets through Cloud Innovation

How to Drive Engagement and Clarity Around Investment Decision-Making

/wealth

How to Drive Engagement and Clarity Around Investment Decision-Making

How the City of London Is Growing Its Identity as a Global Fintech Hub

/markets

How the City of London Is Growing Its Identity as a Global Fintech Hub

Australian Wealth: How Superannuation Growth is Prompting Technology Conversations

/wealth

Australian Wealth: How Superannuation Growth is Prompting Technology Conversations

What Will The Next Generation of the Investing Landscape Look Like?

/wealth

What Will The Next Generation of the Investing Landscape Look Like?

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept