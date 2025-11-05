Distribution, Tariffs and Hybrid Auditing: How Auto Financing is Evolving

At the SBS Summit 2025 in Paris, James Powell, Global Head of Lending, SBS spoke to FinextraTV about the auto financing industry and how it has evolved. Beginning by providing context to some of the main changes within the industry - the transition to electric, the impact of US tariffs and subsequent changes in distribution models - Powell described a need for operational standardisation. Similar to how banks have had to digitise their back-office operations, Powell says the same is true of the auto-financing industry, with partners being enlisted to help provide hybrid solutions to traditionally physical-only audits on dealerships.