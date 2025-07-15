View From

How Overcoming Payment Complexity is a Balance of Innovation & Stability

  0 310 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

In the middle of EBAday 2025 in Paris, Bana Akkad-Azhari, Head of Treasury Services, BNY joined the FinextraTV studio to provide insights into the growing complexity in the payments industry, especially in what is now a 24/7 world. Explaining how banks need to not only advance their own processes, but find the partners that can enable the technological agility they need to keep up, Akkad-Azhari emphasises the need for the technology to be scalable and, eventually, automated. While seeing the end goal being the heightening of the customer experience, Akkad-Azhari also mentions that banks need to know how to balance innovation with stability.

Related Company

BNY

Channels

/retail banking /payments /wholesale banking

Keywords

automated teller machines and network services innovation mobile & online banking ebaday
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /payments

How Overcoming Payment Complexity is a Balance of Innovation & Stability

/payments

How Overcoming Payment Complexity is a Balance of Innovation & Stability

What To Consider When Working with AI & Real-Time Data

/ai

What To Consider When Working with AI & Real-Time Data

What Is Prompting The Growth in Demand For Pay by Bank?

/retail

What Is Prompting The Growth in Demand For Pay by Bank?

How To Improve Interoperability Without Eliminating Positive Fragmentation

/payments

How To Improve Interoperability Without Eliminating Positive Fragmentation

Cross-Border Payments: How The Passion of The G20 Drives Improvement

/payments

Cross-Border Payments: How The Passion of The G20 Drives Improvement

Are Mobile Wallets the Future of Cross-Border Payments Modernization?

/payments

Are Mobile Wallets the Future of Cross-Border Payments Modernization?

A2A Regulation: Prepare For Compliance Deadlines, Without Losing Modernisation

/regulation

A2A Regulation: Prepare For Compliance Deadlines, Without Losing Modernisation

What is Non-Bank Access & How Is It Changing in 2025?

/payments

What is Non-Bank Access & How Is It Changing in 2025?

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept