How Overcoming Payment Complexity is a Balance of Innovation & Stability

In the middle of EBAday 2025 in Paris, Bana Akkad-Azhari, Head of Treasury Services, BNY joined the FinextraTV studio to provide insights into the growing complexity in the payments industry, especially in what is now a 24/7 world. Explaining how banks need to not only advance their own processes, but find the partners that can enable the technological agility they need to keep up, Akkad-Azhari emphasises the need for the technology to be scalable and, eventually, automated. While seeing the end goal being the heightening of the customer experience, Akkad-Azhari also mentions that banks need to know how to balance innovation with stability.