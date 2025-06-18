Cross-Border Fragmentation: To Innovate Without Risk, It Must Be Interoperable

Discussing interoperability in the face of fragmentation within cross-border operations, Susana Delgado, Global Head of Market Intelligence & Engagement, Swift joined the FinextraTV studio at EBAday 2025. Quoting a collaborative study between Swift and The Economist, she mentions how fragmentation could lead to heightened costs and lower global GDP. While acknowledging that diverse approaches can foster innovation, Delgado emphasized that interoperability is critical to managing the associated risks and ensuring sustainable progress.