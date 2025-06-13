View From

Cross-border Operations: The Cost of Doing Nothing is Higher

In the middle of a busy EBAday 2025, Anastasia Serikova, VP, Head of Visa Direct Europe, Visa joined the FinextraTV studio to discuss current models within cross-border operations. Listing some of the alternative options to enable financial inclusion - mobile wallets, local currencies etc - Serikova explains the way that cross-border solutions are growing and giving more organisations the capability to participate. Amidst such innovation, she says, the cost of doing nothing is higher than the cost of the project itself.

Euro Banking Association (EBA) Visa Visa Direct

