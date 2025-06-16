View From

Instant Payments Regulation: Facing the Skeletons in the Closet

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Joining the FinextraTV Studio during EBAday 2025 were Serge Wagener, Member of the EBA Board and Chair of the EBA Practitioners Group on Instant Payments and Annick Moes, Head of Industry Issues, Cooperation Initiatives and Communications, EBA. Both Wagener and Moes pointed out ongoing challenges in implementing the Instant Payments Regulation (IPR), such as delivering Verification of Payee for bulk payments. Referencing their newest publication, they stressed how EBAday gave experts the opportunity to bring out the skeletons from the closet and discuss their implementation concerns with peers.

Related Company

Euro Banking Association (EBA)





