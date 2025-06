While attending EBAday 2025 in Paris, Sheri Brandon, Global Head of New Business, Worldline, joined the FinextraTV studio to talk about how instant payments have evolved over the last year. Defining the landscape as exciting within European payments, Brandon explained how progress is being made more significantly, especially within interoperability in the face of SEPA deadlines. On top of this, Brandon gave her predictions for future developments and how to stay ahead of rising fraud threats.