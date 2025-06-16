Why A Common Standard Is More Important Than A Common Technology

In this FinextraTV interview at the 2025 EBAday in Paris, Tsvetanka Nankova, Managing Director, Global Head of Sales Institutional Cash & Trade Finance, Deutsche Bank visited the studio to discuss the future of data. Comparing the popularity of data conversations to those of AI, Nankova emphasises the importance of not taking data at 'face value' and instead interrogating its origins, compliance, accuracy, and relevance. On top of this, she explains the two-fold benefit of regulation like ISO 20022, explaining how a shared standard should be prioritised over a shared technology.