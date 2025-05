Following on from a busy UK Fintech Week, Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance sat down with FinextraTV to give her reflections. Discussing Hirt’s highlights, she explained how the UK is in a place of great technological potential with the opportunity to not just a be a world leader, but the leader of the world. With visions of a future UK Tech Stack and stablecoin insights, Hirt speaks with optimism and passion during an uncertain time.