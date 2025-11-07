How Ghana Is Future-Proofing Capital Markets Through Modernisation

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Joseph Oko Lartey, CEO, Central Securities Depository & Matthieu de Heering, Global Head of Business Development, Capital Markets, Montran, discussed their organizations’ partnership in supporting the modernisation of Ghana’s capital markets and the successful go-live of CSD Ghana’s future-proof infrastructure. Lartey highlighted Ghana’s unique financial ecosystem, including mobile-led financial inclusion and real-time settlement capabilities, while de Heering emphasised global trends like shortening settlement cycles, interoperability, and the rise of new asset classes.