View From

How Ghana Is Future-Proofing Capital Markets Through Modernisation

  0 657 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Joseph Oko Lartey, CEO, Central Securities Depository & Matthieu de Heering, Global Head of Business Development, Capital Markets, Montran, discussed their organizations’ partnership in supporting the modernisation of Ghana’s capital markets and the successful go-live of CSD Ghana’s future-proof infrastructure. Lartey highlighted Ghana’s unique financial ecosystem, including mobile-led financial inclusion and real-time settlement capabilities, while de Heering emphasised global trends like shortening settlement cycles, interoperability, and the rise of new asset classes.

Related Company

Montran

Channels

/sibos /security /financial inclusion /payments /markets

Keywords

mainframe asset management
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /markets

How Ghana Is Future-Proofing Capital Markets Through Modernisation

/markets

How Ghana Is Future-Proofing Capital Markets Through Modernisation

Distribution, Tariffs and Hybrid Auditing: How Auto Financing is Evolving

/markets

Distribution, Tariffs and Hybrid Auditing: How Auto Financing is Evolving

Myths, Money & Momentum: Everything You Should Know About Stablecoins

/crypto

Myths, Money & Momentum: Everything You Should Know About Stablecoins

Why Technology is No Longer a Challenge, and Strategy is the New Obstacle

/retail

Why Technology is No Longer a Challenge, and Strategy is the New Obstacle

AWS and Murex Partner to Transform Capital Markets through Cloud Innovation

/sibos

AWS and Murex Partner to Transform Capital Markets through Cloud Innovation

How to Drive Engagement and Clarity Around Investment Decision-Making

/wealth

How to Drive Engagement and Clarity Around Investment Decision-Making

How the City of London Is Growing Its Identity as a Global Fintech Hub

/markets

How the City of London Is Growing Its Identity as a Global Fintech Hub

Australian Wealth: How Superannuation Growth is Prompting Technology Conversations

/wealth

Australian Wealth: How Superannuation Growth is Prompting Technology Conversations

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept