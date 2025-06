Providing insights on innovation in the APAC region, Will Dale, MD, APAC, Temenos and Minh Vu Hong, Head of Core Banking, Big Data & Analytics, MSB joined the FinextraTV studio at Temenos Community Forum 2025. Explaining how APAC innovation has come out of a need for creativity in order to drive financial inclusion among large populations, Dale and Vu Hong spoke about how to improve and modernise product design, deployment and investment.