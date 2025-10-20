How Onboarding Automation Creates Inclusion, But AI Still Needs Strategic Oversight

Speaking to FinextraTV at Sibos in Frankfurt, Andy Schmidt, Vice President, Global Industry Lead - Banking, CGI, expressed his belief that one of the key value gains from AI is within the automation of onboarding processes. Schmidt explains how the automation of data collection, fraud detection and onboarding creates a more inclusive environment for mobile-first customers who are more reluctant to deal with physical branches and people. Noting a sustained rise in demand for digital acceleration, Schmidt outlines the vast benefits of AI, but warns against being lulled into a false sense of security, stressing the importance of human strategic oversight still being intrinsically involved.