Why Stablecoins Have Great Potential, But Proliferation Needs Tapering

Joining the FinextraTV studio at Sibos in Frankfurt, Alistair Brown, Global Head of Open Banking and Payments, EPAM shared his passionate opinions on the future of Stablecoins, following a roundtable at the event. Describing how stablecoins enable a number of positive things, from financial inclusion to speed and security, Brown warns against the further proliferation and inevitable fragmentation of stablecoin providers. According to him, 200 should be tapered down to 20, and there should be a higher focus on the challenge of business models, than on the implementation of technology - in Browns opinion, that's the least challenging part.