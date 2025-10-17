View From

Why Banks Need Direct Connectivity and Mobile Wallet Optimisation to Stay Ahead

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Sharing insights into the cross-border landscape and sentiments at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Stanley Wachs, Head of Europe and Africa, Dandelion Payments described how, as customers continue to expect more from their cross-border payment experience, banks are having to rethink their operational processes. Wachs explains how he has seen a shift from traditional correspondent banking models with multiple intermediaries towards a focus on direct connectivity and more efficiency, leading them to partner with Fintechs and, by extension, regain some of their market share. Another key part of these collaborations, he says, is the ability to be optimised for mobile wallets, which still provide fundamental access to the financial ecosystem for many across the world.

Related Company

Channels

/sibos /retail banking /financial inclusion /payments

Keywords

mobile & online banking correspondent banking
 

Why Banks Need Direct Connectivity and Mobile Wallet Optimisation to Stay Ahead

