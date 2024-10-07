Can Every Product Be Climate Positive?

Richard Peers, founder of Responsible Risk, interviews Erik Stadigh, Co-Founder and CEO of Lune, winner of the EBAday 2024 FinTech Zone award, ahead of Sustainable Finance.Live 2024. They explore how corporate sustainability can be simplified by automating carbon emissions reporting through APIs and hosted solutions. With the goal of making every product and service climate-positive by integrating granular emissions calculations and carbon projects into bank and fintech offerings, we ask: can businesses truly decarbonise efficiently without relying on costly consultants or new tools? As greener decisions are made with minimal effort, the future may see every company becoming a climate company through seamless integration of climate data.