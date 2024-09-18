View From

How do you finance Natural Capital? Sustainable Finance.Live 2024 Aims to Provide Answers

In the lead-up to Sustainable Finance.Live 2024, Richard Peers, founder of Responsible Risk, discusses the event's focus on addressing how to finance Natural Capital. The event will tackle real-world sustainability challenges and drive innovation in the financial industry. Key issues include the sector's lack of understanding of Natural Capital, pricing, risks, and adapting to new regulations. By examining the "left-to-right flow of data"—utilising space data, AI, and large language models all the way to trading—the event aims to develop practical solutions. In addition a hackathon will be running, transforming ideas into impactful businesses.

Register for the event here: Sustainable Finance.Live 2024

