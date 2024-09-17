Thought Leadership

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Inbound Transaction Screening

In Part 2 of this series, FinextraTV and Chris Oakley, Head of Fraud, Form3, highlights an upcoming substantial shift in the sector where due to incoming regulations from the PSR in the UK and PSD3 across the European Union, banks will have to double down on their focus on the risk associated with receiving a payment, not only sending a payment as has been the case historically. With current fraud screening methods built for outbound payments, after these regulations are mandated, receiving banks and sending banks will be forced to split liability for fraud and reimburse victims due to the PSR. This dichotomy must also lead to changes in the way that money mules are detected, which is usually also conducted retrospectively - where this convergence of fraud mitigation and anti-money laundering happens, risks need to be managed in real-time and a wider single view of the customer will be of paramount importance.

Watch Part 1 here: Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Collaborative Intelligence

To find out more click here: Combatting APP Fraud: How to Build a Best-in-Class Fraud Prevention Solution

