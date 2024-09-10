Thought Leadership

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Collaborative Intelligence

1,163 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

In Part 1 of this series, FinextraTV and Chris Oakley, Head of Fraud, Form3, points out why banks remain hesitant to share data, explores the misconceptions around regulations such as GDPR, and where levels of fraud would be if the standard was named GDSR, focusing on data sharing. While many financial institutions continue to be concerned about whether they are breaching rules and obligations, in certain situations, the fact that sharing data for fraud prevention can be useful and is a legitimate reason, is lost. To avoid this vicious circle, banks must take advantage of collaborative intelligence to mitigate rising financial crime cases such as APP fraud scams and share data where insights and intelligence can be exchanged between organisations in a secure environment, building a collaborative view.

To find out more click here: Combatting APP Fraud: How to Build a Best-in-Class Fraud Prevention Solution

Related Company

Form3

Channels

/artificial intelligence /financial crime /regulation & compliance /retail banking /security /devops /wholesale banking

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /financial crime

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Collaborative Intelligence

/crime

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Collaborative Intelligence

The Intersection of Wildlife Trafficking and Financial Crime

/crime

The Intersection of Wildlife Trafficking and Financial Crime

Why Traditional AI should be used alongside Generative AI for Fraud Prevention

/payments

Why Traditional AI should be used alongside Generative AI for Fraud Prevention

What changes lie ahead for the future of real-time payments

/payments

What changes lie ahead for the future of real-time payments

The global approach to solving payee verification challenges

/payments

The global approach to solving payee verification challenges

Verification of Payee: Why pan-European cooperation matters

/crime

Verification of Payee: Why pan-European cooperation matters

Using Process Automation to Remain Resilient Across 3LOD

/payments

Using Process Automation to Remain Resilient Across 3LOD

Why Fintech Should Carve Out 20% of Their Strategy For Practical AI Applications

/ai

Why Fintech Should Carve Out 20% of Their Strategy For Practical AI Applications

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept