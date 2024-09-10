Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Collaborative Intelligence

In Part 1 of this series, FinextraTV and Chris Oakley, Head of Fraud, Form3, points out why banks remain hesitant to share data, explores the misconceptions around regulations such as GDPR, and where levels of fraud would be if the standard was named GDSR, focusing on data sharing. While many financial institutions continue to be concerned about whether they are breaching rules and obligations, in certain situations, the fact that sharing data for fraud prevention can be useful and is a legitimate reason, is lost. To avoid this vicious circle, banks must take advantage of collaborative intelligence to mitigate rising financial crime cases such as APP fraud scams and share data where insights and intelligence can be exchanged between organisations in a secure environment, building a collaborative view.