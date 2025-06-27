Is Flexibility the Main Driver of Growth for Identity Verification Solutions?

In this interview, Gus Tomlinson, Managing Director, Identity Fraud, GBG sat down with FinextraTV to discuss some of the progress being made when it comes to identity verification. Speaking about an increasingly fragmented landscape, Tomlinson explained how the history of technology has tended to encourage fragmentation, but that now it is important to focus more on finding solution that is designed not just for the industry, but for the end customer in mind. At the heart of all of this, Tomlinson holds flexibility up as being the primary driver of growth.