Joining the FinextraTV studio at Temenos Community Forum 2025, Adam Gable, Senior Product Director, Temenos provided an insight into the way that agentic AI is helping to combat financial crime. Discussing the challenges inherent in fighting financial crime amidst a high-volume, high-speed market, Gable emphasises how well-considered agentic AI tools can provide an investigative element as fast as the speed of modern fraud.