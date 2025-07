Joining the FinextraTV studio at EBAday 2025 in Paris, Paulo Barbosa, COO, Banfico helped to provide an understanding of what a routing and verification mechanism (RVM) is and how it is impacting the verification of payee landscape. Barbosa provided an up-to-date look at what is currently evolving ahead of the October deadline, whilst sharing clarifications around the role RVM's play alongside banks to provide greater speed, experience and compliance.