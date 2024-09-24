Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Focusing on Customer Experience

In the final installment of this 3 Part series, FinextraTV and Nick Fleetwood, Head of Data Services, Form3, discusses how fraud prevention is all about customer experience. Consumers are accustomed to payments flowing in real-time and funds reaching their destination in seconds. However, when customer are notified about a potential fraudulent attempt, this in itself is a negative user experience. As a result, banks must ensure they are using insights to understand the level of trust - how trusted the sender is, how trusted the receiver is, and how trusted the relationship between them is - before sending a fraud alert. Further, suspicion can also be a valuable tool in any bank's toolkit: by analysing behavioural characteristics of the payment, coersion can be detected and aligned with how fraud has been recorded in the past, prioritising customer experience.