Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Focusing on Customer Experience

In the final installment of this 3 Part series, FinextraTV and Nick Fleetwood, Head of Data Services, Form3, discusses how fraud prevention is all about customer experience. Consumers are accustomed to payments flowing in real-time and funds reaching their destination in seconds. However, when customer are notified about a potential fraudulent attempt, this in itself is a negative user experience. As a result, banks must ensure they are using insights to understand the level of trust - how trusted the sender is, how trusted the receiver is, and how trusted the relationship between them is - before sending a fraud alert. Further, suspicion can also be a valuable tool in any bank's toolkit: by analysing behavioural characteristics of the payment, coersion can be detected and aligned with how fraud has been recorded in the past, prioritising customer experience.

Watch Part 1 here: Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Collaborative Intelligence

Watch Part 2 here: Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Inbound Transaction Screening

To find out more click here: Combatting APP Fraud: How to Build a Best-in-Class Fraud Prevention Solution

