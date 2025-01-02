Higher Quality Consumer Experience & Quicker Fraud Detection

There were a number of key takeaways at Finextra’s inaugural ‘NextGenAI’ event, but one that excited all, in particular, were the opportunities for fraud prevention. In this interview at the FinextraTV event studio, Stathis Onasoglou, Field CTO, Google discussed the statistics and real life use cases for GenAI across fraud prevention, efficiency and revenue generation. Onasoglou explains how as technology continues to develop, it increases our ability to detect fraud earlier and faster, as well as enhancing the customer experience.