How Open Banking will Enable Embedded Finance

At EBAday 2024, Afonso Eça, Appointed Executive Board Member, Banco BPI, expands on the future of open banking and embedded finance and how these two trends are transforming the financial industry. While regulatory pushes such as PSD2 led to more uptake of open banking, financial institutions continue to take advantage of what is occurring in the fintech space and move forward. The conversation also turns to how open banking is the catalyst for embedded finance and through open payments, customers and businesses alike will be able to simplify the payments journeys of small business operators.

