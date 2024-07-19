SEPA, ISO 20022 and the Road to Innovation and Resiliency

At EBAday 2024, Renata Vilanova Lobo, Head of Global Clearing, J.P. Morgan Payments, explores the cross-border impact of SEPA on European and global interoperability and why ISO 20022 is crucial for financial institutions. There is an urgency for financial institutions to transition because of deadlines, but also due to the great benefits this change can bring to the industry, being the biggest change in payments in the last 30 years. Resiliency plays a critical role in today's landscape and it is expanding its concept; as a result, and banks must consider geopolitics, economic downturns and unforeseen challenges on top of operational stability.

