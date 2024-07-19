Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

SEPA, ISO 20022 and the Road to Innovation and Resiliency

At EBAday 2024, Renata Vilanova Lobo, Head of Global Clearing, J.P. Morgan Payments, explores the cross-border impact of SEPA on European and global interoperability and why ISO 20022 is crucial for financial institutions. There is an urgency for financial institutions to transition because of deadlines, but also due to the great benefits this change can bring to the industry, being the biggest change in payments in the last 30 years. Resiliency plays a critical role in today's landscape and it is expanding its concept; as a result, and banks must consider geopolitics, economic downturns and unforeseen challenges on top of operational stability.

264
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

11 h
News
Cash App quits UK
Newsdesk
18 h
Blog post
Decoding Gen Z's Impact on Payment Technology: Insights from University Campuses
Laura Newell-Mclaughlin
20 h
News
UK RTGS Chaps goes down
Newsdesk
18 Jul
Blog post
EU Trust Infrastructure and Cyber Security
Bo Harald
18 Jul
News
Chase stops customers using credit cards to make BNPL instalment payments
Newsdesk

Related Companies

JP Morgan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

ISO20022 EBAday Sepa Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)