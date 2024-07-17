What changes lie ahead for the future of real-time payments

At EBAday 2024, Paul Francis Walvik-Joynt, Senior Vice President, Real Time Payments, Mastercard, shares an outline of what changes lie ahead for real-time payments and what the proliferation of real-time payments means for the adoption of instant payments. It is evident that trust needs to be maintained as the industry grows and introduces new networks, ensuring organisations are remaining resilient and fraud is combatted. Further, with the advent of new real-time payments systems, opportunities are opening up for domestic and global payments, and for technologies such as AI to be leveraged.

