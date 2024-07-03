Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Instant Payments Regulation and the Impact on Cash and the Digital Euro

At EBAday 2024, Nuria Mohedas, Head of Payments and Digital Banking, Cecabank and Julio César Fernández, Head of Business Development and Operations Support, Cecabank, share their opinion on the new European Instant Payments regulation. Join Cecabank as they explore the evolution of cash in Europe and the dive deep into what influence the new Digital Euro project could have, particularly in light of new regulations like PSR.

