Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The Future of Next-Gen Payment Services Providers

Moshe Winegarten, Chief Revenue Officer at Ecommpay, discusses the evolution of full-stack providers and why many payments services providers can no longer position themselves as full stack providers. The conversation highlights how as we enter an era of next-gen full stack providers, there is added pressure for PSPs to keep pace to deliver the solutions merchants need as the payments ecosystem continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

1030
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

1 h
Company
Pleo posts strong full year revenue growth
Pleo
2 h
Company
UPI QR payment acceptance comes to UAE
Network International
2 h
Company
Zimpler and Swish form payments partnership
Zimpler
4 h
News
MUFG invests in Thai super app Ascend Money
Newsdesk
4 h
Video
The Future of Next-Gen Payment Services Providers
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Ecommpay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Innovation Money20/20

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)