The Future of Next-Gen Payment Services Providers

Moshe Winegarten, Chief Revenue Officer at Ecommpay, discusses the evolution of full-stack providers and why many payments services providers can no longer position themselves as full stack providers. The conversation highlights how as we enter an era of next-gen full stack providers, there is added pressure for PSPs to keep pace to deliver the solutions merchants need as the payments ecosystem continues to evolve at a rapid pace.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.