SEPA Instant Mandate: Racing to European Banking transformation

Ainsley Ward, Vice President at CGI, and Global Business Development lead for CGI’s Payments Solutions, sheds light on European Parliament's SEPA Instant Mandate and the 9th of January 2025 deadline for Eurozone banks. With the Federal Reserve's FedNow initiative connecting 400 banks in a year underscoring varying market readiness, challenges still persist. We discuss alternatives found in new technologies and scepticism over universal compliance in anticipation of EBAday, where stakeholders can converge to navigate regulatory complexities and seek solutions in this digital era.

811
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Related Companies

CGI Inc.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Sepa Commercial Banking Instant Payments Transaction banking Open banking Next Gen Banking Mobile & online banking Correspondent Banking Core banking systems Big data Banking-as-a-service Datawarehousing Operational risk EBAday

