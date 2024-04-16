Gen Z taking the wheel: What’s driving the next generation of consumers?

Speaking at the Innovate Finance Global Summit 2024, Emma Kisby, Cogo CEO, EMEA, talks about Gen Z taking the wheel and asks what’s driving the next generation of consumers. We hear how consumer trends have shaped the payments landscape to date, how Gen Z is becoming an increasingly major financial force, how their spending habits are changing financial operations, and what Fintechs can do to encourage sustainable habits going forward.
