Why Technology is No Longer a Challenge, and Strategy is the New Obstacle

At SBS Summit in Paris, Eric Bierry, CEO, SBS and Deputy CEO, 74Software joined FinextraTV to discuss how customer behaviour is changing. This behaviour, Bierry said, means that with evolutions in digital capabilities, technology is no longer a challenge but the mindset of the banks serving their customers is. Bierry emphasises that, within these strategies, the ability to retain a human element should be front-of-centre with a key part of this being hyper-personalisation. Here, Bierry describes the sometimes contrasting balance of customers need quality personalisation, whilst also requiring minimal KYC interruptions within their banking experience.