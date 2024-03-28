Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Advancing payments: How can innovation drive business growth?

At MPE 2024, Neil Caldwell, Senior Vice President, Merchant Sales & Acquiring, Visa Europe, explores the influence of Open Banking and regulatory changes such as PSD2 on the payments industry. We discuss how technologies like tokenization and biometric authentication safeguards merchants and drives growth; and look at methods for optimising payments and enhancing customer experience, alongside exciting developments in biometric payments, real-time platforms, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

