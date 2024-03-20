Customer experience in the mobility vertical

Speaking at MPE 2024 in Berlin, Kilian Thalhammer, Global Head of Merchant Solutions, Cash Management, Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank, and David Klemm, Vice President Merchants & Commerce, Central Europe, Mastercard, discuss the role of financial service providers in the evolving landscape of e-mobility, covering topics such as the digitisation of transit systems, examples of mobility solutions, the partnerships driving change in a complex ecosystem, and the changing payment needs of corporates.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.