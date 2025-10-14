View From

Agentic AI, Stablecoins and Rapid Tokenisation: How Corporate Commerce is Changing

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Sharing her insights with FinextraTV whilst at Sibos in Frankfurt, Raj Seshadri, Chief Commercial Payments Officer, Mastercard, helped to paint a picture of an evolving commerce world in the face of rapidly progressing technologies and tools. Mentioning the undeniable influence of Agentic AI on corporate purchasing and T&E, Seshadri also describes how stablecoins, in conjunction with a strong network, provide yet another currency which inevitably provides more options to smaller businesses, enabling a more open market. She equally expresses a positivity towards multi-token networks driven by increased tokenisation that are inspiring more interoperability, bridging the gap between off-chain and on-chain payments.

