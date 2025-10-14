Agentic AI, Stablecoins and Rapid Tokenisation: How Corporate Commerce is Changing

Sharing her insights with FinextraTV whilst at Sibos in Frankfurt, Raj Seshadri, Chief Commercial Payments Officer, Mastercard, helped to paint a picture of an evolving commerce world in the face of rapidly progressing technologies and tools. Mentioning the undeniable influence of Agentic AI on corporate purchasing and T&E, Seshadri also describes how stablecoins, in conjunction with a strong network, provide yet another currency which inevitably provides more options to smaller businesses, enabling a more open market. She equally expresses a positivity towards multi-token networks driven by increased tokenisation that are inspiring more interoperability, bridging the gap between off-chain and on-chain payments.