Innovation in Payments: Analytics, AI and PaaS

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Nadish Lad, Global Head of Product and Strategic Business, Volante Technologies spoke with FinextraTV about the changing face of payments, from AI to PaaS solutions. Detailing his three key use cases for AI in payments, across exception handling, smart routing and SLA management, Lad reiterates the fact that AI is not new and must now be viewed through the lens of what is the right use case for each business. Speaking to the evolution of PaaS, Lad explains the benefits of moving from a CapEx model to OpEx model, noting this change as more cost-effective and less cumbersome to manage.

Volante Technologies

