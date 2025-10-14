View From

From Nostro to Now: Reinventing B2B Payments with Real-Time Orchestration

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Pratik Khowala, Global Head of Transfer Solutions, Mastercard, outlined how banks can better serve micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in an increasingly globalised payments landscape. He emphasised the need for low-value, low-touch, intuitive platforms, offering multicurrency virtual accounts, competitive FX rates, and embedded digital experiences via simple APIs. Khowala also addressed modernisation in high-value B2B flows, highlighting how orchestration layers atop correspondent banking networks can help reduce errors, liquidity costs, and enable 24/7 real-time transactions. He stressed that trust, collaboration, and innovation, through partnerships and technologies like AI and stablecoins, are foundational to unlocking the full potential of cross-border B2B payments.

Related Company

Mastercard

Channels

/artificial intelligence /payments

Keywords

instant payments foreign exchange innovation stablecoins
 

