The Next-Gen Banking Stack: Cloud, AI, and Quantum on the Horizon

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Mark Fieldhouse of Form3 and Shanker Ramamurthy of IBM explored the convergence of infrastructure and innovation in financial services, emphasising the shift toward hybrid multicloud environments. They highlighted how banks are blending on-premise, cloud, and SaaS models to achieve agility, resilience, and scalability, laying the groundwork for transformative technologies like generative AI and quantum computing. Ramamurthy noted that tech is no longer just executing strategy but actively shaping it, while Fieldhouse stressed the importance of API-first architectures for delivering agile services. Together, they underscored the urgency for financial institutions to rethink compute paradigms, accelerate execution, and build ecosystems that support next-generation capabilities.