View From

How the Future of Payments Will Be a Unified Flow of Intelligent Financial Protection

  0 410 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Joining the FinextraTV studio at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Scotty Perkins, Head of Product Management and Market Strategy at ACI Worldwide, shared insights on customer strategy and convergence in payments. Perkins discussed the growing demand for account-to-account and instant payments, highlighting that while banks anticipate significant growth, many are not yet fully prepared. Perkins also addressed the tension banks face between maintaining resilient legacy systems and adopting cloud-native technologies, advocating for a balanced strategy that supports both stability and innovation.

Related Company

ACI Worldwide

Channels

/cloud /sibos /retail banking /payments /predictions

Keywords

instant payments
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /payments

Agentic AI, Stablecoins and Rapid Tokenisation: How Corporate Commerce is Changing

/payments

Agentic AI, Stablecoins and Rapid Tokenisation: How Corporate Commerce is Changing

How the Future of Payments Will Be a Unified Flow of Intelligent Financial Protection

/payments

How the Future of Payments Will Be a Unified Flow of Intelligent Financial Protection

From Nostro to Now: Reinventing B2B Payments with Real-Time Orchestration

/payments

From Nostro to Now: Reinventing B2B Payments with Real-Time Orchestration

How Embedded Finance and Cloud Strategy Are Reshaping the Future of Payments

/cloud

How Embedded Finance and Cloud Strategy Are Reshaping the Future of Payments

The Path to Perfect Payments: AI, APIs, and the Power of Platform Thinking

/payments

The Path to Perfect Payments: AI, APIs, and the Power of Platform Thinking

Why Banks Need to Automate Modernisation — Not Just Payments

/payments

Why Banks Need to Automate Modernisation — Not Just Payments

How Cloud Transformation is Key, But Culture Over Technology Reigns Supreme

/cloud

How Cloud Transformation is Key, But Culture Over Technology Reigns Supreme

AWS and Murex Partner to Transform Capital Markets through Cloud Innovation

/sibos

AWS and Murex Partner to Transform Capital Markets through Cloud Innovation

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept