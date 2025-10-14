How the Future of Payments Will Be a Unified Flow of Intelligent Financial Protection

Joining the FinextraTV studio at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Scotty Perkins, Head of Product Management and Market Strategy at ACI Worldwide, shared insights on customer strategy and convergence in payments. Perkins discussed the growing demand for account-to-account and instant payments, highlighting that while banks anticipate significant growth, many are not yet fully prepared. Perkins also addressed the tension banks face between maintaining resilient legacy systems and adopting cloud-native technologies, advocating for a balanced strategy that supports both stability and innovation.